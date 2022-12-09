Not Available

Go Fridge is a Chinese cooking show produced by Tencent Video. The rights were bought from South Korean television series Please Take Care of My Refrigerator. In each episode, two guests bring their refrigerators to the filming studio and sit down to talk with the hosts and other chefs. At the end of examining the fridge, a guest selects two chefs to cook a dish for them to eat, they will each have 15 minutes to cook the dishes, with the winner selected only by the guest alone. The chefs must use a randomized extra ingredient to cook with and incorporate in their dishes.