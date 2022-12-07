Not Available

Go Girls

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

South Pacific Pictures

Rich, famous and married… in just 365 days and counting. Amy, Britta and Cody are three young women suffering their quarter century crisis: 25 and what have they achieved? At the end of their worst week ever, the girls make a vow that in one year, Amy will be rich, Britta famous and Cody married. Their mate-since-childhood Kevin, admires their pluck but, to be honest, since Amy, Britta and Cody are currently Tragically Poor; Tragically Unknown; and Tragically Single, he reckons it's going to be a bit of an ask.

Cast

