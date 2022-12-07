Not Available

Rich, famous and married… in just 365 days and counting. Amy, Britta and Cody are three young women suffering their quarter century crisis: 25 and what have they achieved? At the end of their worst week ever, the girls make a vow that in one year, Amy will be rich, Britta famous and Cody married. Their mate-since-childhood Kevin, admires their pluck but, to be honest, since Amy, Britta and Cody are currently Tragically Poor; Tragically Unknown; and Tragically Single, he reckons it's going to be a bit of an ask.