Go! Go! Go! Operation C9

The organization to which agent C9 Yue Siu-Kiu belongs is eradicated. Lonesome Siu-kiu encounters vegetable vendor Ko Tai-king. After getting married, she takes care of her father-in-law Ko Au, big sister-in-law Ko Ching-lai, younger brother-in-law Ko Tai-kiu and stepson Ko Hei-long, who collectively make up a dysfunctional family. She has become a proper housewife after five years. Siu-kiu’s former partner B3, who had escaped death, abruptly shows up to ask Siu-kiu to help find the culprit behind the demise of their organization. While Siu-kiu is keeping Tai-king in the dark, she simultaneously takes care of her family and carries out spying activities. But she does not perform well in either job. Black Hole, a terrorist group, goes after Siu-kiu as her identity is exposed. To protect her family, she bravely confronts Black Hole. Some shocking truth is also uncovered in the process, forcing Siu-kiu, Tai-king and their chums to engage the terrorists in a duel!