"Go Go with Unnie" is Ha Ji Won's own variety show, and the first filming of her show will fly to the romantic France. The actress will take the flight from Incheon to and then head towards the south of France to experience what life in the country of romance is actually like. Viewers will get to follow Ha Ji Won’s adventures in France as she mingles with locals and explores her neighborhood. One of her tasks is to create a lifestyle map that introduces everything from the best restaurants and grocery stores to must-visit book stores.