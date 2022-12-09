Go! Live Your Way

Not Available

Mia (Pilar Pascual), a talented and fearless girl who lives with her adoptive godmother, receives a dance scholarship to the prestigious Saint Mary's Academy, a school acclaimed for its performing arts department and elite students.Once at Saint Mary's, Mia looks to adapt to her new school, but finds herself clashing with the owner's daughter, the most popular and talented girl at the Academy. With the help of her two new best friends, Mia is poised to take Saint Mary's by storm, even capturing the attention of the school's heartthrob and star basketball player, her rival's brother!