Go, Single Lady

As the daughter of a successful pig farmer, Wang Man Ling (Ady An) may be a rich girl, but doesn’t know the first thing about acting the part. Meanwhile, prodigal playboy Fan Jiang Yu (Mike He) is on the way to the poorhouse, following the collapse of his parents’ company. In an unlikely partnership between old and new money, Jiang Yu takes on the job of teaching Man Ling the ways of high society, and in the process of keeping up appearances, both of them discover what it means to truly have it made.