Goblin Works Mod Shop

Putting together stunning visual and performance mods based on their one-of-a-kind Goblin style, they treat deserving owners – from trainee vicars to NHS First Responders – to a major mod transformation, turning their cars into one-off personalised rides. Working with a different client each episode, and just five days and a tight budget to transform each car, the crew tackle everything from wheels and suspension set-ups to vinyl wraps and full body kits. Using their contacts in the custom world they’ll also track down the best workshops and local artisans to realise their clients’ customised designs with a Goblin twist.