God, Guns & Automobiles

Several years ago, a stranger pulled into Butler, Mo., a small farming community on the Kansas-Missouri border, and bought a rundown car dealership. That man, Mark Muller, has since built his Max Motors into a thriving business. Muller is willing to do whatever it takes to increase sales, and he lives by three rules: Do the right thing; let's make a deal; live every day like it's your last. Although he's a larger-than-life personality who would stage a UFO landing to sell a car, Muller is also willing to cut a break for a cash-strapped farmer in need of a vehicle. In addition to showcasing him and his oddball staff, the program features Muller's brother and business partner, noted radio host ``Mancow.''