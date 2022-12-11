Not Available

God Mazinger, also known as Majin Densetsu is an anime, manga and novel series created by manga artist Go Nagai. The anime aired on Japanese TV from April 15, 1984 to September 30, 1984 in the network Nippon Television with 23 episodes. In the series a young sports enthusiast, Yamato Hino hears voices calling out to him and during a thunderstorm, and he is brought to a parallel world. This world is the Kingdom Mu, under attack by the evil Dorado of the Empire of Dinosaurs. Yamato was summoned from the prayers of queen Aila Mu to pilot a statue known as the God Mazinger. Joining the Mu army's ranks, Yamato fights against Dorado and his army.