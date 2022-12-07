God of Study

Not Available

When scrappy and abrasive lawyer Kang Suk-ho is put in charge of the liquidating Byung Moon High School, he sees his own troubled past in the problematic students who live their lives with no dreams. He then offers to teach them and proclaims that he will get five students accepted into Cheonha University, the most prestigious college in the country. Everyone -- including the teachers, students and the school's director Jang Ma-ri -- calls him crazy. Quirky and earnest English teacher Han Soo-jung, who believes that the purpose of education is not about getting into a good college, likewise initially objects to Suk-ho's teaching methods and motivations. But he establishes a special class for the five delinquent students, including Hwang Baek-hyun who bumps heads right away with Suk-ho,[5] to help them prepare for Cheonha University.