God of War Zhao Yun

Zhao Zi Long was a great military general who lived in the late Eastern Han Dynasty and early Three Kingdoms period. With unparalleled fighting skills, courage and charisma, he initially served the great warlord Zan Gong Sun but switched alliances to serve Liu Bei for most of his illustrious career as a member of the famed Five Tiger Generals. But when Zhao Yun becomes embroiled in a love triangle with the beautiful Xiaohou Qing Yi and another great warrior, Gao Ze, will he discover that battles of the heart are the most dangerous of all?