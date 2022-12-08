Not Available

God Save The Queens is a warm-hearted and intelligent definitive history of gay performers in the British entertainment industry. It starts in 1952 after the Queen acceded to the throne and tells the story of gay performers and the role they have played in changing public perception of homosexuality and becoming national institutions along the way. From Kenneth Williams to Paul O'Grady, Larry Grayson to Graham Norton, Danny La Rue to Elton John, it will be a celebration of achievements and career highlights, as well as a history of how gay rights and our perception of gay performers has changed over the last 60 years. A stellar cast of contributors including musicians, actors and entertainers reveal the untold stories of our brightest stars combined with compelling archive. Expect every gay comic from Frankie Howerd to Stephen K Amos and Julian Clary to Charles Hawtrey to be featured in this short series.