Goddess of Marriage

A drama about four women in different stages of marriage with different values ​​and philosophies of love and conflicts finding the true meaning and the importance of marriage through the story. Radio program writer Song Ji Hye (Nam Sang Mi) has a pure outlook, that could be construed naive, but also self-assertive. She dreams of a sweet and pure love, but worries about the difference between reality and an ideal love. Then, She falls into love triangle with two men, Kim Hyun Woo (Lee Sang Woo) and Kang Tae Wook (Kim Ji Hoon).