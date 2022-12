Not Available

Godiva's comedic drama set in Yaletown, Vancouver Canada. The show is about a fast-paced restaurant named Godiva's. Add a little bit of Sex and the City and poof!, you got yourself Godiva's. Godiva's is named after the restaurant owner Godiva but she never appears on screen. Kate is the new manager of the restaurant and she tries to keep the restaurant afloat while dealing with problems with the restaurant and problems with the head chef Ramair.