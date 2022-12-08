Not Available

Godonomics is a fun, engaging, and fact-filled journey into God's wisdom on work and money. Throughout Godonomics, Chad Hovind explores God's principles, His teachings, and His directions for living a life of Liberty, Prosperity, and Generosity. Chad presents a Biblical case for free-market enterprise, and offers God's perspective for the economic decisions of an individual, a family, and even a nation. Godonomics explains that God wants you to live a life of freedom to serve him, to provide for ourselves, and to bless others.