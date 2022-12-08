Not Available

God's Gift - 14 Days

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Lee Dong-Hoon

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Content K

Kim Soo Hyun experiences the unfathomable when her daughter is kidnapped and murdered. Discovering a miraculous ability to go back in time exactly two weeks before the event, Soo Hyun races against the clock to unravel the plot and save her daughter. But when a private investigator sheds new light on the crime, Soo Hyun uncovers a secret far more treacherous than she could have ever imagined.

Cast

Lee Bo-youngKim Soo-hyun
Cho Seung-wooKi Dong-chan
Kim Yoo-binHan Saet-byul
Kim Tae-wooHan Ji-hoon
Jung Gyu-woonHyun Woo-jin
BaroKi Young-gyu

View Full Cast >

Images