God's Gift - 14 Days

Kim Soo Hyun experiences the unfathomable when her daughter is kidnapped and murdered. Discovering a miraculous ability to go back in time exactly two weeks before the event, Soo Hyun races against the clock to unravel the plot and save her daughter. But when a private investigator sheds new light on the crime, Soo Hyun uncovers a secret far more treacherous than she could have ever imagined.
|Lee Bo-young
|Kim Soo-hyun
|Cho Seung-woo
|Ki Dong-chan
|Kim Yoo-bin
|Han Saet-byul
|Kim Tae-woo
|Han Ji-hoon
|Jung Gyu-woon
|Hyun Woo-jin
|Baro
|Ki Young-gyu
