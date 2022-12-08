Gods of Honour

Not Available

Nar Jar was fire master in his previous life, he ws killed by Lee ching (Yuen Wah), after reincarnation, he ironically becomes Chnags third son, he is very much affected by his old memories and cannot forgive his fatehr. Ching also deeps his distance from him because of his exotic nature and eventually sends him away with excuses, Luckily, he is saved by some kind people and becomes a General when he is still a teenager. When he meets his parents again, he denies them three times, he even return his flesh to his father nd bones to his mother. Although he is resurrectred again, he becomes a Vegetable, Arrogant Nar Jar turns into a dummy, Meanwhile Shang Dynasty emperor Zhou abandons his empire for his mistress, Tangie and puts the empire in jeopardy, Nar Jar pulls himself together again under his mother and the friend help and fights agains Zhou's army for the civilians, Cunning Tangie plays a trick whieck makes Nar Jar face his father in battle, Ching canont rebel against the emperor order, Nar Jar is also in the dilemma of conserving the benefit of the civilians and his family.