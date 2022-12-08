Goen Hunter

Not Available

37-year-old Hasumi Rika is the customer centre supervisor at a medium-sized mail order company. Her father has passed away and because her younger sister married first, she lives in the family home with her mother. She has always thought to herself that it is her part to look after her mother Tomoko in her old age. One day, Rika is invited by her yoga instructor Kiyota Etsuko to attend a marriage hunting party and finds herself paired with Sakamoto Eikichi, a man who does not even maintain his nostril hair. Meanwhile, Tomoko suddenly declares that she is remarrying. Worried about her mother, Rika accesses the marriage hunting website she has used. She is initially doubtful but arranges to meet a man who sent her an email. She gradually gets into the “marriage hunting market” and becomes involved in it.