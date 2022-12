Not Available

Gofrette the cat lives in a house with a giant mumbling refrigerator, named Red. Gofrette works at El Theatro Zanimo with his Italian cousin Garbanzo and Greta the Gorilla. Two of Gofrette's best friends is a cab driver, a dog, named Fudge; and a salon owner, a bird with a propeller on her head, named Ellie Copter. They have many adventures together with the citizens of Zanimo.