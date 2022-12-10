Gogh, The Starry Night

Not Available

Go Ho is a 29-year-old advertisement contractor who wants success in both her career and romance. Unfortunately, neither seems to be working out particularly well because the only two men in her life are Kang Tae Ho, her short-tempered boss, and Hwang Ji Hoon, her ex-boyfriend. Dealing with their increasingly irritating behavior and her decreasingly abundant time until she hits the “big thirty,” can Go Ho reach for the skies and capture her dreams, or will this starry night end in darkness?