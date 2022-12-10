GoGo Sentai Boukenger

Not Available

Every era has an individual that begins a journey seeking the way of the road. The numerous adventures they encounter are harsh, relentless, and life threatening. It is the burning souls of these brave individuals that lead human beings to the future. People called them Adventurers. The Search Guard Successor Foundation collects treasures from all around the world that are scarce and about to be lost forever. Among the treasures, the secretive finds that contained dangerous powers were called “Precious”. If these Precious were to be robbed and utilized by Negative Syndicates, people would be put in serious danger. This is why the S.G.S. will form a secret unit to locate and defend Precious. The name of the unit is Boukengers.