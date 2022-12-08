Not Available

Going Deep with David Rees is the how-to show that teaches you how to do the things you think you already know how to do. In each episode, viewers will journey alongside David as he dons his black apron to deconstruct a familiar process — navigating the whys, hows and what-ifs everyday experiences. Along the way, he’ll meet experts who reveal the task’s surprising history and de-familiarize it until you realize you actually know nothing about it. David will gather everything he’s learned to devise and debut the best technique to accomplish this formerly simple task — until even making ice cubes becomes a high-stakes showcase of beauty and technical precision.