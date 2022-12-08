Not Available

Going for Gold was a general knowledge quiz with contestants from all over Europe. It was hosted by Henry Kelly and aired weekday afternoons on BBC1. The programme followed the now-familiar but then revolutionary repechage-style format where contestants stayed with the show for the whole week. Seven contestants would appear on Monday, and from those four answered elimination questions correctly to go into what Henry Kelly would constantly refer to as "the first round proper". The three rejects that didn't get used today, together with the three that would be knocked-out during Monday's contest, would come back on Tuesday, and so on.