Going My Home

Not Available

Tsuboi Ryota (Abe Hiroshi) is a timid salaryman at a commercial production company. He plays the coordinator role at work, bringing clients and creative together. Even at home, he always finds himself caught between his strong-minded food stylist wife Sae (Yamaguchi Tomoko) and their daughter Moe (Makita Aju), his mother Toshiko (Yoshiyuki Kazuko) and his elder sister Takiko (YOU). One day, Ryota’s father Eisuke (Natsuyagi Isao) collapses on a golf trip. And then, a mysterious woman called Naho (Miyazaki Aoi) appears at his hospital ward, raising suspicion that she might be his mistress. While various adjustments take place among the family members, Ryota learns of the legendary creature called ‘Kuna’ which his father has been in pursuit of. Carrying on his father’s dream, he begins the search of ‘Kuna’. As he comes in touch with various people, Ryota’s exclusive devotion to his work is gradually shaken, and he starts to re-examine his relationship with his family and the important things in life.