Going Out was a six part, thirty minute episode, drama series written by Phil Redmond (Grange Hill, Brookside etc) and produced by the ex-ITV franchise, Southern Television. The series followed the first six weeks after Sean, Roger Sammy, Cathy and Gerry were released from school and onto Thatcher’s scrap heap. Along with Dikey, who'd already been drawing his Giro for a year, they tried to avoid the nutter Arty 'Haggis' Jackson and his 'crew'.