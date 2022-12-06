Not Available

Going Straight

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A short-lived spin off series from the clasic 70's sitcom Porridge! It was never expected and eventually never did live up to Porridge and only made 1 six episode series before it was cancelled. Fletcher has left prison on parole after serving three years, eight months and four days, and is trying to come to terms with life outside again. His wife has left him and he shares his home with his son Raymond and his daughter Ingrid, who is dating his former cell-mate Lenny Godber.

Cast

Nicholas LyndhurstRaymond
Ronnie BarkerNorman Stanley Fletcher
Patricia BrakeIngrid
Richard BeckinsaleLenny Godber
David SwiftMr McEwan

