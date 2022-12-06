Going Straight

Not Available

A short-lived spin off series from the clasic 70's sitcom Porridge! It was never expected and eventually never did live up to Porridge and only made 1 six episode series before it was cancelled. Fletcher has left prison on parole after serving three years, eight months and four days, and is trying to come to terms with life outside again. His wife has left him and he shares his home with his son Raymond and his daughter Ingrid, who is dating his former cell-mate Lenny Godber.