Going Wild With Jeff Corwin is a Disney nature show produced and aired in the late 1990s. Host Jeff Corwin travels to some of the most exotic places in the world, including Florida, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, Death Valley, Hawaii, etc., and searches for some of our planet's most amazing animals. In each episode, Jeff searches for a "Feature Creature", and always finds it at the end of the episode. These creatures include manatees, cobras, crocodiles, bighorn sheep, dolphins, bears, etc. As he explores, Jeff looks for "Creature Clues" to help him find the animal. In some episodes, Jeff also explores ancient ruins, including, Gila Cliff Dwellings, Port Arthur, Rhyolite, and Ayutthaya. The show lasted for two seasons from 1997-1999, before it was canceled.