Gok's Fashion Fix

Trendy stylist, Gok Wan, joins fashion icon and ex-model, Alexa Chung, as they travel the globe bringing viewers everything that's up and coming in the world of fashion. Talking to celebrities and touring designer shops, Gok and Alexa go on the hunt for the UK's most stylish person. Each week Gok competes with four stylish fashionista's in a battle of designer clothing vs high street fashion with Gok determined to prove that you don't need to spend a lot of money to look gorgeous.