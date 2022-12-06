Not Available

Gok's Fashion Fix

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Trendy stylist, Gok Wan, joins fashion icon and ex-model, Alexa Chung, as they travel the globe bringing viewers everything that's up and coming in the world of fashion. Talking to celebrities and touring designer shops, Gok and Alexa go on the hunt for the UK's most stylish person. Each week Gok competes with four stylish fashionista's in a battle of designer clothing vs high street fashion with Gok determined to prove that you don't need to spend a lot of money to look gorgeous.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images