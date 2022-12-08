Gok's Style Secrets

Not Available

Gok Wan reveals his secrets for looking good. He helps some of Britain's 15 million singletons with images overhauls to get them looking and feeling their best to attract the opposite sex. In each episode Gok is the personal stylist, flirting coach, wingman, agony uncle and matchmaker for one singleton. From head to toe, he transforms their clothes, hair, makeup, self-confidence and flirting skills. Featuring Gok's own 'how to guide' for attracting the opposite sex, advice on what to wear - whatever type of date - and jaw-dropping transformations, this new series take his unrivalled skill at making-over women to a whole new level.