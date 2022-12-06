Not Available

Gokudo, a wandering swordsman and thief, was once the heir to the Kingdom of Esharott. However, the ruler of the Darkside Empire, Mora, overthrew his father when he was only a small child, leaving Gokudo to wander the Earth. Now, Gokudo's only ambition is to obtain all the greatest treasures of the world. Gokudo is called 'The Worst Hero' - this probably has something to do with his seeming to have severe psychological problems, not to mention the fact that this anti-hero has a propensity for nose-picking, ear-picking and pick pocketing, and is possibly even more mercenary than Lina Inverse. Gokudo ends up the owner of not only a magic sword but a mouthy, pedantic genie that is rather distressed at its new owner's complete lack of morals. Gokudo hears there are princesses to be rescued (for cash, of course), and so begin the wacky adventures. Gokudo and his friends pretty much spend the entire series bumbling from crisis to crisis, screaming all the way, and making us laug