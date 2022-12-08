Not Available

a fearsome godlord from an alternate dimension is trapped in the small town of Oak Grove, where his only friend is a macabre little girl named Dylan(comedian Mary Mack). Together they fight the boredom of suburban life. Golan (voice of series creator Josh Miller) is Dylan's ideal playmate and she constantly urges him to destroy and wreak havoc on the town that makes her so miserable. Golan The Insatiable is created by television newcomer Miller, and developed for television by Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser. Miller, Silverstein and Jeser serve as executive producers.