Network Ten is proud to announce that filming for its new observational documentary series, Gold Coast Cops, has started in Queensland. Produced by Eyeworks Australia, the 10-part series follows the work of Gold Coast police officers from the newly created Rapid Action & Patrols Group (RAP). The elite taskforce is responsible for policing everything from bikie gangs and street violence to drug heists and organised crime. Established earlier this year and led by Superintendent Jim Keogh, the unit offers the community a permanent police presence on the Gold Coast. Superintendent Jim Keogh said: “Officers are committed to restoring public confidence by focusing on public disorder and street violence through high visibility policing. “Officers will respond to incidents requiring a priority response. Should the matter involve a protracted investigation, specialist units will be utilised as necessary to maximise the mobile and agile focus of the group,” he said. Queensland Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Jack Dempsey MP, said: “The RAP is part of the government’s strong plan for a brighter and safer future for the Gold Coast community. “We’ve put more police on the beat, given officers the latest technology and cut the traditional borders of policing to implement this highly skilled and responsive taskforce. “Crime is down and the Gold Coast is now a safer place for families because of the RAP.” Network Ten Chief Programming Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “Network Ten has a long and rich history of presenting character-based observational documentaries and we are delighted to be adding Gold Coast Cops to that list. “With unprecedented access to one of the most elite police taskforces in Australia, Gold Coast Cops will give viewers a compelling insight into the RAP and the men and women fighting crime on the Gold Coast.” Eyeworks Australia Managing Director, John McAvoy, said: “We have been in discussions with the Queensland Police Service to grant us access to film on the Gold Coast for years now, as we were convinced there were compelling stories to tell against this unique and idyllic backdrop. “Now we are thrilled to be working in partnership with the RAP taskforce to produce Gold Coast Cops. Our crews have been granted full access to the operations of this elite team who are first on the scene when the action happens. The vision we have captured so far is extraordinary.” Gold Coast Cops is an Eyeworks Australia production for Network Ten.