Gold Divers

From the makers of Deadliest Catch comes this brand new series that follows Alaskan gold hunters who, rather than mining the hills Gold Rush style, instead flock to the Bering Sea and dive for their prize. In the frontier town of Nome, Alaska the precious metal isn’t found in the ground but is sitting at the bottom of the icy Bering Sea and each summer when the water conditions are right teams of local eccentrics head out to the sea and battle it out on custom built rigs, risking their lives as they dive deep into the ferocious conditions of the Arctic Ocean.