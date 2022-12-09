Golden Apple

Not Available

Sister, Kyeong-Sook, brothers, Kyeong-Gu and Kyeong-min and stepsister Keum-Sil lived a humble but happy life in the countryside. One day, their lives are changed forever due to an unfortunate chain of events. Kyeong-Sook is a sweet girl with a cheerful character and pure mind. She has always paved the way to her own destiny, but has made sacrifices for her family along the way. The villagers praise her for her commitment to maintain the household after the passing of their mother. Everyday chores leave her little time for fun, but she does shed her tough exterior for Jong-Gyu, the farm owner’s son. A student at Seoul National University, Jong-Gyu visits on occasion to the delight of Kyeong-Sook. However, these good times are suddenly curtailed when her father is unjustly found guilty of murder.