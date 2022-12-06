Not Available

Golden Boy

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

A.P.P.P. Company

Kintarou Oe doesn`t look like it, but he is a genius who completed all his university courses and then quit before graduating. He becomes a wandering student, going from place to place on his bicycle, seeking to learn what he can about life, the world, and women. He is willing and able to do any job he has to to prove himself. His travels take him to a variety of locations and a variety of women, each who learns to love the hardworking guy, but not before he can run off.

Cast

Mitsuo IwataKintaro Oe (voice)
Gorō NayaNarrator (voice)
Hiromi TsuruMadame President (voice)
Yuuko MinaguchiNaoko Katsuda (voice)
Yuri ShiratoriNoriko (voice)
Kikuko InoueAyuko Hayami (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images