Golden Bride

Jin Joo is a half Korean and Vietnamese girl who marries a Korean man, Kang Jun Woo, in order to come to Korea to look for her biological father who abandoned her. The drama is not only about her searching for her dad but also about the cultural differences between her and her husband's family. There is bad blood between the two families, Kim and Kang. The rivalry is even more fueled because Jun Woo's mother used to date Young Min's father but Young Min's mother stole him away from her. Kang Sae Mi is Jun Woo's sister and Kim Young Soo is Young Min's younger brother. They want to get married but both families oppose their marriage which leads to the two young lovers running away and living together.