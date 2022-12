Not Available

"Golden Darling" is a post-80s sitcom that incorporates elements such as comics and casual fun into family dramas, looking at how people in their 20s and 30s react to different social issues from a relaxed perspective. Jin Fa and Ru Yu are a pair of newlyweds. They discovered a strange object in their home, and it turns out to be a time machine. Their daughter who has travelled 20 years back in time emerges from it.