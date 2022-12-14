Not Available

Golden Faith is a TVB drama released in 2002 starring a cast that includes a strong mix of new generation actors such as Gallen Lo, Deric Wan, Jessica Hsuan, Raymond Lam, Anne Heung, Myolie Wu, Tavia Yeung and Michelle Ye and old generation powerhouse actors such as Paul Chun, Lau Dan, Shek Sau, Kwok Fung, Lau Kong and Gigi Wong. It is Gallen Lo's final dramatic epic before he left TVB, Deric Wan's comeback drama, Myolie Wu's breakthrough role and Felix Lok's first major role from random support characters. It is billed as a major production from the makers of At the Threshold of an Era.