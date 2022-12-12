Not Available

Golden Tambourine is a South Korean comedic singing competition show broadcast on Mnet every Thursday, 9.40PM KST. The cast will compete against their friends using creative stage performances and fun energy from the performers. Inspired by karaoke, the show aims to let everyone have a good time regardless of their singing skills, and for everyone to come together and have fun no matter their age. The 4 celebrities are a team called, 'T4'. The cast will compete with their friends to see who can pull off the most fun and energetic music performance. Unlike other singing competitions that are focused on singing skills, this show will focus on creative stage performances and fun energy from the performers.