Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts

Not Available

The six-episode series tracks five hopefuls competing for four spots on the U.S. Olympic team. Golden features Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain, and MyKayla Skinner. A major theme will be the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the postponement of the Games from 2020 to 2021 and also dramatically altered athletes’ preparations and training. Each hour-long episode of Golden will center on one of the individual gymnasts, with storylines of the other competitors woven into the narrative.