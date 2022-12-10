Goldfish Princess

Not Available

Ezawa Jun , a salaryman who works for a shop selling Buddhist religious articles, has been dumped by his girlfriend and is having problems in his job. Nothing is going well for him. Seized by despair, Jun is about to lean out over the railings of a bridge one night when he hears the mysterious sounds of Japanese festival music. He is seemingly drawn to a stall at the festival where participants try to catch goldfishes with a paper ladle. He gets a beautiful ryukin goldfish and rears it at home. In fact, a beautiful young lady has taken the guise of a goldfish. She suddenly transforms into a human being and appears in front of Jun.