Goldplated is an eight-part drama series from World Productions. It follows self-made businessman John White (played by David Schofield), as he struggles to complete a business deal that could be compromised by past indiscretions. Similarly to The Sopranos (which the show has been compared to) White's personal life is intertwined with his business life. He lives with his partner Cassidy, who is half his age, and their son, while in the process of divorcing his wife Beth (Barbara Marten). His oldest son Darren is his business partner, while his other two children with Beth also feature. Kenny Doughty also stars in 4 episodes as Cassidy's love interest.