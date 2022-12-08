Not Available

Gomorrah

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fandango

Gomorra is set in the suburbs of Naples, focusing on organised crime and the relationships of gangsters, drug dealers, and ordinary people. It offers a different style of mafia portrayal from previous series such as The Sopranos, or other Italian series like Il Capo dei Capi. Gomorra is similar to The Wire in showing street-level crime and its hierarchical organisation from the pavement up to the office chair, and giving an audience a story about external and internal power struggles between criminals and delinquents.

Cast

Fortunato CerlinoPietro Savastano
Salvatore EspositoGennaro Savastano
Maria Pia CalzoneImma Savastano
Marco PalvettiSalvatore Conte
Marco D'AmoreCiro Di Marzio
Fabio De CaroMalammore

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images