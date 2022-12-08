Not Available

Gomorra is set in the suburbs of Naples, focusing on organised crime and the relationships of gangsters, drug dealers, and ordinary people. It offers a different style of mafia portrayal from previous series such as The Sopranos, or other Italian series like Il Capo dei Capi. Gomorra is similar to The Wire in showing street-level crime and its hierarchical organisation from the pavement up to the office chair, and giving an audience a story about external and internal power struggles between criminals and delinquents.