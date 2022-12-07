Gone To Seed

Not Available

A domineering mother Mag Plant, who owns a nursery/garden centre in London, refuses to hand-over control to her children (despite indications that this may be the best course of action for the family). The Plant triplets are comprised of Winston, a one-eyed wrestler; Monty, a would-be Country & Western singer; Hilda, a virginal wallflower whose only passion in life appears to be the Millwall soccer team. A local conman, Wesley Willis, lurks in the shadows and knows the true-worth of prime-location London real-estate. Written by Len Massaar