Gone to the Dogs

Not Available

Set around the not so glamorous world of greyhound racing in London's East End, this comic drama features an excellent cast of British actors. When Jim (Jim Broadbent) is released from prison he sees the greyhounds as his chance to get rich quick. Standing in his way is Larry (Warren Clarke), a millionaire who owns all the best dogs. Their rivalry is heightened when luckless Jim falls in love with Larry's wife Lauren (Alison Steadman), making life even harder for Jim's son Little Jim (Harry Enfield) who works for Larry and therefore finds himself very much stuck in the middle!