Gönülçelen is inspired by Bernard Shaw's play 'Pygmalion' and its film adaptation 'My Fair Lady'. The series transports the scene to Istanbul where both Murat and Hasret, the two main characters, live. Murat is thirty years old and a successful musician and music educator who was born and raised in Istanbul. He comes from a long line of respected, rich and noble people. The female protagonist Hasret - on the other hand - was born and raised in one of Istanbul's most impoverished neighborhoods. She is a free spirited young woman with a 'foul' mouth. Hasret makes her living by selling flowers and occasionally singing in a band. Murat hears potential in her untrained voice and takes it upon himself to teach her the secrets of music by giving her a classical training.