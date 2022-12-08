Not Available

Gonzaga de Pai para Filho

    Luiz Gonzaga decides to change his fate and left home young to the big city to erase a loving sadness. Arriving meets a woman he falls in love, Odaléia (Nanda Costa). After the child's birth and he's wife health complications, he decides to return to the road to ensure the studies and a better future for the heir. He has a friend in Rio de Janeiro who he leaves the little and goes throughout Brazil. He just didn't imagine that this distance between them would grow a complicated relationship, enhanced by the strong personalities of both. Based on conversations held between father and son, this is the story of Luiz Gonzaga a singer and accordionist, known as King of Baiao or Gonzagão. He's child was known as Gonzaguinha.

