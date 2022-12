Not Available

Kuroki was once an ace detective, but after being traumatized from a case, he became unable to work and was transferred to another division, where he idles his time away. One day, a particular case pulls him out of his rut and gives him a chance to return as a detective. Two staff members of the popular "Aibou" series, producer Motohiro Matsumoto and writer Ryota Kosawa, are working together on this series.