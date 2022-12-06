Not Available

Susan DeRuzza PhD (Shelley Long) is a successful marriage therapist and the author of a best-selling book on the subject, Giving And Forgiving. Upon returning from a six-week promotional tour she discovers her husband of 11 years, Joey (Christopher McDonald), in bed with another woman. Added to her problems at home, Susan shares her office with Jack Harold (Treat Williams), a womanizing, never-married divorce lawyer who is constantly trying to steal her clients and convince them that divorce is the way to go. Good Advice suffered problems from the beginning. Its launch was delayed from September 1992 to April 1993, first because Shelley Long was in poor health and then because the show's concept was changed. After just a handful of episodes it came off air to be altered again and relaunched in September 1993, but Long's health difficulties meant that it did not return for a full year, until May 1994. It then staggered through to August, with CBS giving it a new day and