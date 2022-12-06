Not Available

Good Behavior

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Storyland

Letty Dobesh is a thief and con artist whose life is always one wrong turn, one bad decision, from implosion. Which is just how she likes it. Fresh out of prison, she's attempting to stay afloat. But when she overhears a hit man being hired to kill a man's wife, she sets out to derail the job, sending her on a wild collision course with the charming killer, and entangling them in dangerous, seductive relationship.

Cast

Michelle DockeryLetty Dobesh
Juan Diego BottoJavier
Lusia StrusEstelle
Terry Kinney

Images

